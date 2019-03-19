Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Nell Thomassie Loupe. View Sign

A Mass for Mae Nell Thomassie Loupe will be held at 11 am Thursday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; wake begins at 9:30 am. Interment will be at the church mausoleum at a later date. Mrs. Loupe was born on June 22, 1933 and departed from this life at her home on Monday March 18, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She had a passion and wonderful love for her family; and was an avid LSU Tigers fan. She is preceded in death by her parents Omer Paul and Josephine M. Thomassie; siblings Joseph Paul, Roy (Alice), Hilda (Bum), Brunhill (Tommy), Jeanne (Ray), Hermanie (Robert) and Edith; son-in-law Craig Lambert. Survivors include her devoted children Tammie L. Lambert, Celeste L. Hampton, Randy G. and Miranda Loupe; grandchildren Michael and Bonnie Gonzales, Nicholas Loupe, Lonnie and Ashley Gonzales, Lee Loupe and Colby Loupe; great-grandchildren Blake Michael and Blake Michele Gonzales, Katie Gonzales, Addison Gonzales, and Brock Gonzales; brother-in-law Ray Trosclair; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred; please visit A Mass for Mae Nell Thomassie Loupe will be held at 11 am Thursday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; wake begins at 9:30 am. Interment will be at the church mausoleum at a later date. Mrs. Loupe was born on June 22, 1933 and departed from this life at her home on Monday March 18, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She had a passion and wonderful love for her family; and was an avid LSU Tigers fan. She is preceded in death by her parents Omer Paul and Josephine M. Thomassie; siblings Joseph Paul, Roy (Alice), Hilda (Bum), Brunhill (Tommy), Jeanne (Ray), Hermanie (Robert) and Edith; son-in-law Craig Lambert. Survivors include her devoted children Tammie L. Lambert, Celeste L. Hampton, Randy G. and Miranda Loupe; grandchildren Michael and Bonnie Gonzales, Nicholas Loupe, Lonnie and Ashley Gonzales, Lee Loupe and Colby Loupe; great-grandchildren Blake Michael and Blake Michele Gonzales, Katie Gonzales, Addison Gonzales, and Brock Gonzales; brother-in-law Ray Trosclair; also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred; please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/mae-nell-thomassie-loupe. Services with Church Funeral Services and Crematory. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

(225) 644-9683 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close