Sunrise: February 14, 1930 Sunset: August 15, 2020. Mae Rose Vernon-Baker made her final journey from this earth on August 15, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Mae Rose was born to Naville and Violet Oubre on February 14, 1930 in Vacherie, Louisiana. She was the fourth child out of six to this union. This was a lady who loved her life. Mae Rose was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a wonderful friend. She brought humor, brightness and understanding to a world which often made no sense. She knew us, really knew us, and believed in us anyway. Mae Rose Vernon-Baker is preceded in death by parents, her first husband, Louis A. Vernon, and her second husband, Albert H. Baker, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Camille Allen, (Leroy) Mora Haynes, (Wesley) and Venita Perkins (Richard). Also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Feligan"Brother" Oubre (Caroline) and stepson Albert "Nacky" Baker. She is survived by her children, Rorique A. Vernon, Kyle A. Vernon, Alisa A. Vernon and Mya A. Vernon-Collier (Bartley). She is also survived by her brother, Naville Oubre Jr. "Junior" (Lynn) and grandchildren, Rorique A. Vernon II, Schanna T. Vernon, Morgan A. Collier and Mallory A. Collier, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and dear friends. Mae Rose Vernon-Baker will always be loved and remembered. Special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and Hall Davis & Sons for their excellent care of our mother. A graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, La.,. and presided over by Deacon David Dawson of Holy Family Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19, there will be no repast after the service.

