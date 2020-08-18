1/2
Mae Rose Vernon-Baker
1930 - 2020
Sunrise: February 14, 1930 Sunset: August 15, 2020. Mae Rose Vernon-Baker made her final journey from this earth on August 15, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Mae Rose was born to Naville and Violet Oubre on February 14, 1930 in Vacherie, Louisiana. She was the fourth child out of six to this union. This was a lady who loved her life. Mae Rose was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a wonderful friend. She brought humor, brightness and understanding to a world which often made no sense. She knew us, really knew us, and believed in us anyway. Mae Rose Vernon-Baker is preceded in death by parents, her first husband, Louis A. Vernon, and her second husband, Albert H. Baker, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Camille Allen, (Leroy) Mora Haynes, (Wesley) and Venita Perkins (Richard). Also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Feligan"Brother" Oubre (Caroline) and stepson Albert "Nacky" Baker. She is survived by her children, Rorique A. Vernon, Kyle A. Vernon, Alisa A. Vernon and Mya A. Vernon-Collier (Bartley). She is also survived by her brother, Naville Oubre Jr. "Junior" (Lynn) and grandchildren, Rorique A. Vernon II, Schanna T. Vernon, Morgan A. Collier and Mallory A. Collier, her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and dear friends. Mae Rose Vernon-Baker will always be loved and remembered. Special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and Hall Davis & Sons for their excellent care of our mother. A graveside service will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, La.,. and presided over by Deacon David Dawson of Holy Family Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19, there will be no repast after the service.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-0727
August 19, 2020
Our prayers are with the family. Mae Baker was our neighbor in Wilberforce, Ohio. She was a kind and generous person. We know she is now with the angels. May God bless her family as they now navigate life without Mae. Nodie & Willie Washington, Wilberforce, OH.
Nodie Washington
Friend
August 19, 2020
Dear Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Mae Rose. I remember her so well. She was always smiling with such a pleasant demeanor. My prayers are with the whole family. Remember the good times.
Billie Delpit Cunningham
Family
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Katie Vernon and Dorothy V Green
Family
August 19, 2020
To the Vernon Family Our prayer go out to you and your family. Keep your wonderful memories close to your heart and she will always be with you.
You are all in our thoughts and Prayers
Love,
Brian, Carla, Kay Collier
Carla
Family
August 19, 2020
Family you are in my prayers at this time of sorrow.
Carlatta Cole Jones
Gonzales.LA.
CarlattaC Jones
Family
August 18, 2020
To the family of Miz Mae Baker, what an absolute jewel your Mom, Grandmother and loved one is! I first met her when I was a student at Central State University. Then as an adult, I had the privilege of hanging out with her and Mama Bayless from time to time. I had free tickets to the Fraze for the Motown Review to see the Four Tops and Temptations. We had a ball dancing and singing and laughing like a bunch of teenagers although Marsha Bayless , Yvonne Craft, and I were the youngest at 40 something. She was a gracious and wonderful role model. Prayers for you, as you too remember the good times!!! Blessings, Gloria Wade Dillon
Rev. Dr. Gloria Wade Dillon
Friend
