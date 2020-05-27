Mae Theresa Simon Bagley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Theresa Simon Bagley, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs, La., passed away on May 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Her incredible heart will be so very missed. Theresa was loving and generous to all who knew her. She had such a sense of humor and could tell the best stories. With all our hearts Theresa, we thank God for the time we had with you. Theresa is survived by her companion, Matthew Bedell. She is also survived by her most precious and only grandchild, Tessa Marie Bagley-Dietrich. She is survived by her brother, Wallace P Simon, Sr. and wife Nell (Zachary, LA), sister, Janice S. Wynn (St. Francisville, LA), sister in law, Beatrice R. Simon (Springfield, LA.) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell W. Bagley, daughter Laura Ann Bagley, parents, Wallace J. and Mae Dupre Simon, sister Irma S. Cleveland and brother, Robert P. Simon, Sr. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be used to honor her life and memory through her favorite charity, to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/theresa-simon-bagley. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved