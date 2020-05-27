Mae Theresa Simon Bagley, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs, La., passed away on May 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Her incredible heart will be so very missed. Theresa was loving and generous to all who knew her. She had such a sense of humor and could tell the best stories. With all our hearts Theresa, we thank God for the time we had with you. Theresa is survived by her companion, Matthew Bedell. She is also survived by her most precious and only grandchild, Tessa Marie Bagley-Dietrich. She is survived by her brother, Wallace P Simon, Sr. and wife Nell (Zachary, LA), sister, Janice S. Wynn (St. Francisville, LA), sister in law, Beatrice R. Simon (Springfield, LA.) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell W. Bagley, daughter Laura Ann Bagley, parents, Wallace J. and Mae Dupre Simon, sister Irma S. Cleveland and brother, Robert P. Simon, Sr. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be used to honor her life and memory through her favorite charity, to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/theresa-simon-bagley. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.