A resident of Morganza, LA, Maebell Williams departed this life at the age of 76. Maebell was a devoted mother, wife, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Woodrow Williams, two daughters, stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday April 11, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Morganza, LA. Service will be conducted by Reverend Willie Ricard. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020