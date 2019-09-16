Magda Mae Westh Bowman passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home in Freeport, Florida. She was born August 25, 1932 in Baton Rouge, La. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelmina Smith Westh and Valdemar Westh, Stella Ware Smith and William Orestes Smith of Baton Rouge. Elizabet Frederika Kerre Westh and Georg Theodore Valdemar Westh of Bornholm, Denmark. Mae is survived by her husband of 65 years. Edwin Aiken Bowman, Jr. M.D. , sons Edwin Aiken Bowman III (Rowan) of Sarasota, FL, John Westh Bowman M.D. (Mary) of Huntsville, AL and daughter Stephanie Bowman Rand (Fred). Her grandchildren, Lauren Carlisle, Amy Regan Work (Chris), Jason Patrick Bowman (Ginger), Rebecca Bowman Bremer (Kyle), Matthew Westh Bowman (Erin) and 7 great grandchildren. One sister, Glynes Kay (Missy) Poche, brother in law, James A. Poche, Jr. MD, nieces, Mollie Poche Hill (John), Glynes Poche Hyde (Jeff), nephews, James A. Poche III (Shannon), Jeffrey V. Poche (Tricia) and 12 great nieces and nephews. She attended Fairfield's Grammar School, Baton Rouge High School, Brenau College for Women (now Brenau University of Gainsville, Ga. and graduated from Louisiana State University with a BS in Education in 1954. She served as president of Delta Omega Chapter of Delta Delta Delta while at Louisiana State University and was selected as an ROTC Sponsor. She was active in the Delta Delta Delta Alumnae, PSI PSI PSI national mothers sorority of Tri Delta members, President of the Baton Rouge Art League & Volunteers of America, charter member of the Woman's Hospital Auxiliary, member of the East Baton Rouge Medical Society Auxiliary, Morning Callers and Ladybug Gardeners. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast, Emerald Coast Hospice and Dr. Moise Hayes and his staff for their great work and loving care. Services and interment will be held in the Old Cemetery, Natchez, MS at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to . You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019