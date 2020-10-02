Maggie "Madge" DeVille Armistead was born in Lone Pine, Evangeline Parish, LA., October 18, 1920, raised in Turkey Creek, LA., and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, September 28, 2020, 21 days shy of her 100th birthday at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She will be remembered for her integrity, her love for family and for God. Maggie attended Pine Prairie High School and later graduated from Bayou Chicot High School in 1938. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science-Education and Master of Education-Administration and Supervision in 1965, also from LSU, and later carried thirty additional graduate hours in Guidance and Counseling. Maggie was inducted into Educational Honor Societies Phi Kappa Phi, Kappa Delta Pi, Honor Society for Married Women, Phi Lambda Pi, and Blazar Chapter of Mortar Board. She was a classroom teacher and supervisor of guidance with the EBR Parish School System, retiring in 1977 after 21 years of service. She was a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, the Heirome Gains chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and Christian Life Fellowship Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by her three children, Cathy Costanza of Baton Rouge, LA.; Rel Armistead, and his wife Tami, of Lacombe, LA.; Jan Armistead Baudin, and her husband Dr. Gerald Baudin, of Abbeville, LA.; 7 grandchildren, Troy Costanza and his wife Hayley, of Madison, MS.; Tron Costanza of Baton Rouge, LA.; Ashlee Armistead Voss, and her husband James, of Lacombe, LA.; Gabrielle Armistead Wagner, and her husband Reggie, of Carriere, MS.; Alex Armistead of Lacombe, LA.; Chad Killen of Baton Rouge, LA.; Jensen Killen Kelly, and her husband Don, of New Orleans, LA.; and 7 great grandchildren, Christopher, Lauren, Jon Michael and Joshua Costanza of Madison, MS.; Lucy and Madeline Voss of Lacombe, LA.; and Jack Kelly of New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her father, Arestille R. DeVille and mother, Rosa Lee Hilburn DeVille of Turkey Creek, LA.; her husband, Edward H. Armistead of Baton Rouge, LA.; 3 brothers, Odell E. DeVille of Mangham, LA.; Leon O. DeVille, Sr. of DeVille, LA.; Auldy D. DeVille, Sr. of Alexandria, LA.; and 3 sisters, Effie DeVille Walls of Lawtell, LA.; Bessie DeVille Williams of Moss Bluff, LA.; Edna DeVille Pratt of Baton Rouge, LA.; and her son-in-law, Al Michael Costanza of Baton Rouge, LA. Due to COVID-19, and in the interest of the safety and health of family and friends, a private family burial was conducted at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. David Carver of Baton Rouge for his diligent medical care of their mother and the medical team at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The Gathering Church, 714 Magnolia Street, Madison, MS. 39110.