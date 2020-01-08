Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maggie King Miley. View Sign Service Information Brown-McGehee Funeral Home Llc 610 Avenue F Bogalusa , LA 70427 (985)-732-7155 Send Flowers Obituary

Maggie King Miley, 93, a longtime resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1926, near Mendenhall, Mississippi. She attended Varnado High School, met her husband, Houston Miley, and married on June 7, 1941. Besides being a homemaker, she worked as the bookkeeper for their business Miley Timber Company, Inc. She was a loving, devoted and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a dedicated member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church and she loved her church family. Over the course of her life, she was very active with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, making ceramics and many other crafts. She is survived by two daughters, Louise Miley Rester, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Peggy Miley Cuervo, of Perkinston, Mississippi, a sister, Christine King Chandler, of Vancleave, Mississippi, two grandsons, Keith Rester, of Coldsprings, Texas, Mark D. Miley, of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, one granddaughter , Melissa Ann Miley, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three great- grandchildren, Zachary Rester, of Las Vegas, Nevada , Houston Miley and Elizabeth Miley (twins), of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty- two years, Houston Miley, her son, Phil E. Miley, her father and mother, Benjamin King and Lucille King, brother, Dave King, sister, Sadie King Schilling, and grandson , Kevin Rester. Visitation will be at Brown McGehee Funeral Home in Bogalusa, Louisiana on January 11, 2020, form 9:00 a.m, until funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment at Lon Miley Memorial Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020

