Maggie W. Scott Parker, born on July 20, 1930, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a native of Woodville, MS and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, LA. After 18 years of service, Maggie retired from Chase Bank. She loved to cook, travel and entertain family and friends. Maggie is survived by two children, Gwendolyn Graves and Alfred Scott; seven grandchildren, Melissa Graves Dixon (Trenell), Christy Graves Burris (Tyrone), Jeffrey Coleman (Renee), Alfred Collins (Dee), Luv Friend, Chastity White and Courtney White; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Flossie Earl; brother, Samuel Webster; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Maggie is preceded in death by husband, Clarence Parker; parents, Dave Webster and Margaret Netterville Webster; two sisters and four brothers. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020