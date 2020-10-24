Maia Weston Luikart, a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, died October 22, 2020 after a brief illness. The daughter of Clement Walker Weston and Maia Morgan Weston, she was born in 1924 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She spent her early life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, before moving with her family to New Orleans in the early 1930s. She graduated from Country Day School and Sophie Newcomb College, where she was a ceramics major. She was teaching at Country Day School with plans to return to the Alfred School in New York City to complete her master's degree when she met and married Dr. Carl Bryan Luikart, Jr. After Bryan completed his residency, they moved to Baton Rouge, where she and Bryan had 5 children, Ken Luikart, Maia Helene Luikart Butler (Tom), Carmelite Weston (Lita) Luikart, Karen Luikart Hayes (Tom), and Elizabeth Luikart French (David). Maia taught art, sewing and reading through community and school volunteer programs, served as a Girl Scout leader, and was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Baton Rouge. She also served on the Flower Guild at Trinity Episcopal Church, where she was a parishioner and regularly attended services. An excellent chef, she enjoyed studying cookbooks and delighted in preparing meals for her large family. She also loved to paint, garden and read, activities that she continued to enjoy until the very end of her life. Predeceased by her husband Bryan, to whom she was married for over 66 years, and her brother Walker Weston, she is survived by her five children, three sons-in-law, 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and her sisters Connie Dahlberg and Judy Trumbull (Loyal). She is also survived by her numerous beloved nieces and nephews, among them, Jeannie Posadas Miller, who lost her mother far too young, and whom Maia and Bryan considered to be their "first daughter." Maia's children give special thanks to Dr. Carl S. Luikart, one of her nephews, for his friendship, love, support, and excellent medical care. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, or to the charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements, to be held in Baton Rouge, are incomplete. Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
