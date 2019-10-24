Major Gardner

Service Information
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-4252
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church,
St James, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
St James, LA
View Map
Obituary
Major Gardner, a native and resident of St. James. He passed away at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was 73. Visiting at Mt Calvary Baptist Church, St James,Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until religious services at 10:00 A.M., conducted by the Rev. Samuel Jones. Interment in Mt Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in St. James. Survived by his three sisters: Ethel Mae (Raymond) Harris, Audrey Gardner and Louiza Gardner. One brother: Bryan (Alma) Gardner. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Peter Gardner, Sr. and mother Martha Jackson Gardner; three sisters: Gloria Gardner, Glenda Gardner and Martha Mae Gardner; two brothers Lynn and Peter Gardner, Jr. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENT. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
