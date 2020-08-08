1/1
Major "Sonny" King Jr.
1938 - 2020
Major "Sonny" King Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:47AM. He was born January 21, 1938 to the union of the late Major King Sr. and Lucinda Clark King in Baker, LA. He was raised and baptized in St. Paul Baptist Church of Baker under the leadership of the late Rev. Charles Smith. The second of four children he attended Northwestern High School in Zachary Louisiana. "Sonny as he was called by those who knew and loved him worked as the Public Works Supervisor for the City of Baker where he retired after 31 years of service in 1989. He is survived by his loving wife, Vivian J. King of over 61 years. Seven children: Muriel (Randolph) Knighten, Cindee (Kenneth) Greene, Gerald (Von) King, Colette King-Jones, Iris (Rodney) Craig, Rodney (Robreka) King and Latoya King. Two brothers: Freddie (Eliza) King and Wilbur (Barbara) King Sr. He was, also, loved by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in glory by his parents and his only sister Irene "Mert" Braxton who was the eldest of the siblings. A visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson St, Clinton, LA and a graveside service will follow Tuesday, August 11 at 11:00 AM at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, LA. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic there will be no church service or repast held.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southern Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
