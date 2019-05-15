Major Lester Harris (1941 - 2019)
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Rufus Sparrow, Jr.
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - William "Bill" Blount,III and Family
  • "So sorry for your loss.You and your family are in my..."
    - Delores Walker-Jenkins
  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you gain..."
    - Pamela Williams
  • "Deepest Sympathy to The Harris Family"
    - Arthur Sopsher
Service Information
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
70802
(225)-383-8891
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
1702 Spanish Town Road
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
1702 Spanish Town Road
Obituary
Major Lester Harris was born to the union of Thomas Harris Jr and Lenora Rayford Harris on April 21, 1941. He was a 1958 graduate of Capital Junior- Senior High School. He attended Tennessee State University, later transferring to Southern University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. He went on to earn a Masters Degree and thirty plus hours in Administration and Supervision. On November 7, 2014, he was inducted into Southern University's Athletic Hall of Fame. Major accepted Christ at True Light Baptist Church as a young man. In 1968 he married Julia Beatrice White and to this union a daughter was born, Toya, in 1973. He transferred his membership to Nazarene Baptist Church to be with his wife. The angels of the Lord came quietly to his bedside at his home as he transitioned, where he was surrounded by family on the evening of Monday, May 6, 2019. His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife of fifty years, Julia Harris; dedicated daughter Toya Harris; his son Quinton Harris; his grandchildren, Talia Washington and Kailyn Harris; his siblings, Thomas Harris III, Peggy Wicker, and Linda Lathan; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the religious services at 11:00 AM at Nazarene Baptist Church, 1702 Spanish Town Road. Interment immediately following at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019
