Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Nazarene Baptist Church 1702 Spanish Town Road Service 11:00 AM Nazarene Baptist Church 1702 Spanish Town Road Obituary

Major Lester Harris was born to the union of Thomas Harris Jr and Lenora Rayford Harris on April 21, 1941. He was a 1958 graduate of Capital Junior- Senior High School. He attended Tennessee State University, later transferring to Southern University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. He went on to earn a Masters Degree and thirty plus hours in Administration and Supervision. On November 7, 2014, he was inducted into Southern University's Athletic Hall of Fame. Major accepted Christ at True Light Baptist Church as a young man. In 1968 he married Julia Beatrice White and to this union a daughter was born, Toya, in 1973. He transferred his membership to Nazarene Baptist Church to be with his wife. The angels of the Lord came quietly to his bedside at his home as he transitioned, where he was surrounded by family on the evening of Monday, May 6, 2019. His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife of fifty years, Julia Harris; dedicated daughter Toya Harris; his son Quinton Harris; his grandchildren, Talia Washington and Kailyn Harris; his siblings, Thomas Harris III, Peggy Wicker, and Linda Lathan; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the religious services at 11:00 AM at Nazarene Baptist Church, 1702 Spanish Town Road. Interment immediately following at Southern Memorial Gardens. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019

