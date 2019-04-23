Makenna Raye Tunstall, 18, the daughter of Peyton Alexander Tunstall II and Erin Kay Goforth, went to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 19, 2019. Along with her parents, she is survived by her sister and brothers, Morgan Atkin, Darian Tunstall and Stetson Hearld, all of Zachary. She is preceded in death by her uncles, Robert Raymond Tunstall Jr. and Larry Goff, and aunts, Sierra Wilms and Mary K. Tunstall and great grandparents, Albert and Beatrice Goff. Pallbearers will be Darian Tunstall, Kip Goforth, Stetson Herald, Alex Kibby, Austin Tunstall and Brian Guidry. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Howell and Tanner Whittington. Makenna graduated East Central High School of Hurley, MS. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and singing at the top of her lungs. Selfless, softspoken, and wise beyond her years, her smile brightened every room she walked into. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Rock Church, Zachary, from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.charletfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019