Malcolm entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2019 at the age of 68. He was a resident of New Roads, LA. Survived by his loving, devoted friend Margo Edwards; daughters, Clarice, Amy, Jessica, Chelsea and DaJanae; sons, Malcolm, Jr., Gregory and Justin; sister, Christine Christophe; 9 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Joel Decuir. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm J. "Mackay" Christopher.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019