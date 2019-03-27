Malcolm J. "Mackay" Christopher

Malcolm entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2019 at the age of 68. He was a resident of New Roads, LA. Survived by his loving, devoted friend Margo Edwards; daughters, Clarice, Amy, Jessica, Chelsea and DaJanae; sons, Malcolm, Jr., Gregory and Justin; sister, Christine Christophe; 9 grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Joel Decuir. Interment St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery, Erwinville, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
