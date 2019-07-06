Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Malcolm Louis Phillips Sr., a native of Lecompte, La. and resident of Gonzales, La. Passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 78. He was an electrician by trade. He had a passion for motorcycles, Harley Davidsons in particular. He had a lifelong love of books and was an avid reader, especially anything by Louis L'amour. His love of travel was well known. So much so that his aunt coined the nickname "itchy" for him, seeing that he couldn't stay home for very long and was always "itching" to go. He was loved by many and will be missed by his family more than words can express. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deanne (Kinchen) Phillips, his children, Malcolm Phillips Jr., (Chatrist), Todd-Michael Phillips (Randall), Mignon Phillips Hudson (Ashton), and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents Emma Johnson Phillips and Edward E. Phillips; brother Coleman Duplissey, his infant daughter Kerri Anita Phillips, granddaughter Brittney Phillips Watt and his beloved Aunt and Uncle, Ora Concienne and Elinza Johnson. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The visitation will resume Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Serenity Oaks Memorial Park. Malcolm Louis Phillips Sr., a native of Lecompte, La. and resident of Gonzales, La. Passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 78. He was an electrician by trade. He had a passion for motorcycles, Harley Davidsons in particular. He had a lifelong love of books and was an avid reader, especially anything by Louis L'amour. His love of travel was well known. So much so that his aunt coined the nickname "itchy" for him, seeing that he couldn't stay home for very long and was always "itching" to go. He was loved by many and will be missed by his family more than words can express. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deanne (Kinchen) Phillips, his children, Malcolm Phillips Jr., (Chatrist), Todd-Michael Phillips (Randall), Mignon Phillips Hudson (Ashton), and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents Emma Johnson Phillips and Edward E. Phillips; brother Coleman Duplissey, his infant daughter Kerri Anita Phillips, granddaughter Brittney Phillips Watt and his beloved Aunt and Uncle, Ora Concienne and Elinza Johnson. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The visitation will resume Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Serenity Oaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close