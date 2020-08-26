Malcolm P. Williams, a native and resident of Greensburg, La, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 83, while surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Myrtle Williams; wife, Janis Brewer Williams; wife, Nadine Forbes Williams; and sister, Estelle DeLee. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Amy Williams Evans (Jimmy); son, Samuel D. Forbes; grandchildren, Katie Evans, Jamie and Sarah Evans, Matthew Evans, Allison Irby, John Forbes, Caroline Forbes, and Rachael Forbes. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:30 am until service time at 11:00 am. Masonic Rites will begin at 10:45 am. The Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

