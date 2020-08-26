1/1
Malcolm P. Williams
Malcolm P. Williams, a native and resident of Greensburg, La, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 83, while surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Myrtle Williams; wife, Janis Brewer Williams; wife, Nadine Forbes Williams; and sister, Estelle DeLee. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Amy Williams Evans (Jimmy); son, Samuel D. Forbes; grandchildren, Katie Evans, Jamie and Sarah Evans, Matthew Evans, Allison Irby, John Forbes, Caroline Forbes, and Rachael Forbes. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 9:30 am until service time at 11:00 am. Masonic Rites will begin at 10:45 am. The Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
