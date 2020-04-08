Service for Malcolm Ray Hall, Sr. will be held privately with immediately family only. Interment will be held in Louisiana National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home. "Ray Hall" was born on January 15, 1955 and he passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2020. "Ray Hall" is survived his wife, Christine Hall; son, Malcolm Hall, Jr.; five sisters, five brothers, five grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020