Malcolm Todd Robertson (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Obituary
Malcolm Robertson, 54, departed this life on March 2, 2020. Visitation Thursday March 12 at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home from 8 am until religious services at 10 am conducted by Rev. Jennifer Jones. He is survived by two sisters, Deborah and Tonya G. Robertson and four brothers, Michael (Dorothy), Robert, Jr. (Doris), Tony Turner and Brian Forkner; 10 nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Robertson and Junius Forkner.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
