Malik Isaiah Pitcher
Malik Isaiah Pitcher entered eternal rest on October 14, 2020. Malik Pitcher, age 24, was a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until religious services beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. The Eulogy will be conducted by Bishop Raymond Johnson, with interment at Heavenly Gates, 10633 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Malik is survived by his parents, Melody Pitcher and Michael Sims; grandmother, Mrs. Harry Jean Pitcher; two aunts; two uncles; and a host of family and friends. Professional services Entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, Baton Rouge, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Center
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Living Faith Christian Center,
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
