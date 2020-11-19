Mallory Dee Brocksmith was born in Hope, Arkansas in 1960. He passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in Denham Springs. He was 60 years of age. Mallory competed in Special Olympics
at LSU. He was a former employee of the Livingston Activity Center (2 years), Walmart (6 years), and Burger King (10 years) in Denham Springs. Mallory loved his country music and was Kenny Rogers' Number 1 fan, once going backstage at the Superdome to meet and get his photograph with Kenny. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East on Saturday, November 21, from 11:00 a.m. until the religious service at 1:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Charles "Chuck" Stearns. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery where his mom and dad are buried. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. He is survived by his sister, Desta Brocksmith Bagwell and husband Arthur of White Castle, and his brothers, Ronny Brocksmith and wife Carole Anne, and Stacy Brocksmith and wife Sheila, both of Denham Springs; aunts, Glenda Cooper White of Tomball, TX, and Margaret Cooper of Porter, TX, and uncle, Danny Ross Cooper and wife Gennie of Conroe, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Mallory was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. "Sleepy" and Fayrene Cooper Brocksmith; his grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet ER, ICU and 3rd floor acute care, Golden Age Nursing Home and St. Joseph Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
of Memphis, TN or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Every time the time change comes around for daylight savings time, his family will think of Mallory for he was the keeper of those time changes each year. Mallory, you won the hearts of so many people and most of all, your family. We will miss you so much.