But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31. Malone Rivers Williams II was born on March 24, 1947 in Kentwood, Louisiana to Marshall Marion Williams and Ethel Duval Terry Williams and went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 30, 2020 at North Oaks Medical Center. He was a devoted follower of our Lord Jesus Christ and served faithfully at Spring Creek Baptist Church as a deacon, as well as serving on various committees. He served his community as alderman for Town of Kentwood, and constable of Ward 1, Tangipahoa Parish. He proudly served as field representative for Congressman Ralph Abraham. He was a member and past Master of Spring Creek Masonic Lodge #184. He was co-owner of Kentwood Financial Services, Inc. and loved working with people. He was an avid outdoorsman. As well as hunting and fishing, he loved his work in wildlife rehabilitation. His greatest delight in life was his six grandchildren. He always kept Blue Bell ice cream and cones on hand, just in case they stopped by. He is preceded in death by his father, Marshall Marion Williams; mother, Ethel Terry Williams; 4 brothers, Howard Duvall Williams, Clifford Terry Williams, Thomas Williams, and an infant brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Brenice (Becky) McDaniel Williams, daughters Ginger Renee Hammel (Vince); Leann Alaine Lindsey (Jerry), and son Marshall Rivers Williams (Dawn); brother Henry Rufus Williams (Margie) and grandchildren Taylor Williams, Blaike Hammel, Brady Lindsey, Colin Hammel, Anna Lindsey, and Aubrey Lindsey, sister-in-law Betty Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be so tremendously missed by his family, as well as his many dear friends. A memorial service will be held at Spring Creek Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, visitation beginning at 4:00, Masonic services at 6:00 with the memorial service following. Services will be conducted by Dr. Adam Hughes, Rev. Eric Latham, and Dr. Danny Smith. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spring Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 73072 Highway 1054, Kentwood, LA 70444. Thank you to the ICU medical team at North Oaks Medical Center who ministered to him, not only physically, but spiritually, as well. You have been a great comfort. In accordance with current guidelines, the family asks that you observe social distancing and wear a face mask.

