Malvin Mitchell "Bear" Jones departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 74, a native of Bordelonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke AME Church, 300 Oak St. Donaldsonville, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Juggie Jones; 1 son, Koschine Lamar Jones; 1 daughter, Miyoshi Domita Jones-Joseph (Paul Jr.); 2 grandchildren, Jair J. Joseph and Jairen P. Joseph. Preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Leola Jones; 2 brothers, Alvin and David Jones. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019