Malvin Mitchell "Bear" Jones

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Luke AME Church
300 Oak St.
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA HWY 308
BELLE ROSE, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
7076 LA HWY 308
BELLE ROSE, LA
View Map
Obituary
Malvin Mitchell "Bear" Jones departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 74, a native of Bordelonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke AME Church, 300 Oak St. Donaldsonville, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Juggie Jones; 1 son, Koschine Lamar Jones; 1 daughter, Miyoshi Domita Jones-Joseph (Paul Jr.); 2 grandchildren, Jair J. Joseph and Jairen P. Joseph. Preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Leola Jones; 2 brothers, Alvin and David Jones. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
