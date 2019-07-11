Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mamie Campo Croxton. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mamie Campo Croxton will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary, La. with Rev. Jeff Bayhi officiating. Visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, La. Mamie was 88 years old. She was born November 23, 1930 in Alexandria, La to Ben Campo & Mercedes Juneau Campo. She was married to Robert (R.L.) for 50 years. She was proceeded in death by Robert L. Croxton, her mother and dad, her brothers and their wives. She has 2 sisters-in-law Mildred French Baton Rouge and Martha Stephens Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to travel and read. She was a member of the Altar Society. She raised 6 children Bob (Shirley), Deborah (James), David (Pamela), Becky (Stephanie), Chuck (Pamela Haynes) and Jeff Paul. She had 11 grandchildren who loving called her Maw Mamie Wesley Croxton (Kristi), Connor Croxton (Hope), Jeremy Patt, Brett Patt (Andrea), Aaron Croxton (Christi), Ben Croxton (Mary), Cara Drake (Scott), Jennifer Williams (Dave), Monica Chriscoe (Paul), Maghan Cuadros (Gabe) and Chad Hobgood (Laura). She had 36 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved. She was always asked what her grand babies were up to. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 Mc Hugh Dr. Zachary, La. 70791 A Mass of Christian Burial for Mamie Campo Croxton will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary, La. with Rev. Jeff Bayhi officiating. Visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, La. Mamie was 88 years old. She was born November 23, 1930 in Alexandria, La to Ben Campo & Mercedes Juneau Campo. She was married to Robert (R.L.) for 50 years. She was proceeded in death by Robert L. Croxton, her mother and dad, her brothers and their wives. She has 2 sisters-in-law Mildred French Baton Rouge and Martha Stephens Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to travel and read. She was a member of the Altar Society. She raised 6 children Bob (Shirley), Deborah (James), David (Pamela), Becky (Stephanie), Chuck (Pamela Haynes) and Jeff Paul. She had 11 grandchildren who loving called her Maw Mamie Wesley Croxton (Kristi), Connor Croxton (Hope), Jeremy Patt, Brett Patt (Andrea), Aaron Croxton (Christi), Ben Croxton (Mary), Cara Drake (Scott), Jennifer Williams (Dave), Monica Chriscoe (Paul), Maghan Cuadros (Gabe) and Chad Hobgood (Laura). She had 36 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved. She was always asked what her grand babies were up to. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 Mc Hugh Dr. Zachary, La. 70791 Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close