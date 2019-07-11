A Mass of Christian Burial for Mamie Campo Croxton will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary, La. with Rev. Jeff Bayhi officiating. Visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, La. Mamie was 88 years old. She was born November 23, 1930 in Alexandria, La to Ben Campo & Mercedes Juneau Campo. She was married to Robert (R.L.) for 50 years. She was proceeded in death by Robert L. Croxton, her mother and dad, her brothers and their wives. She has 2 sisters-in-law Mildred French Baton Rouge and Martha Stephens Texas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to travel and read. She was a member of the Altar Society. She raised 6 children Bob (Shirley), Deborah (James), David (Pamela), Becky (Stephanie), Chuck (Pamela Haynes) and Jeff Paul. She had 11 grandchildren who loving called her Maw Mamie Wesley Croxton (Kristi), Connor Croxton (Hope), Jeremy Patt, Brett Patt (Andrea), Aaron Croxton (Christi), Ben Croxton (Mary), Cara Drake (Scott), Jennifer Williams (Dave), Monica Chriscoe (Paul), Maghan Cuadros (Gabe) and Chad Hobgood (Laura). She had 36 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved. She was always asked what her grand babies were up to. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 Mc Hugh Dr. Zachary, La. 70791
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 18, 2019