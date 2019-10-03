|
|
Mamie F. Gottschalck, 85, a native of Independence, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Mamie was born on September 3, 1934, Independence, LA. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She then went on to teach at St. Pius X, and retired from St. Gerard Elementary School in Baton Rouge, LA. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John H. Gottschalck, parents; Joe and Josephine Franciamore, one sister; Angie F. Polito, one brother; Roy Franciamore, and one grandson; Brad Gottschalck. She is survived by her son, Joel Gottschalck; two daughters, Royeann (Charlie) Kinsley and Johnette (Kyle) Drago; 5 grandchildren; Brittany (Bryan) Elliser, Breann Kinsley, Alix Gottschalck, Maddie, Drago, Meghan Drago, and Marisa Drago, 2 great grandchildren; Brady and Briggs Elliser, and 2 grandpups; CoCo and Lukka. Visiting hours will take place at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 9:30 until the service at 11:00. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joel Gottschalck, Charlie Kinsley, Kyle Drago, Bryan Elliser, Michael Kelly, and John Kyle Schwab. The family would like to give a special thanks to her wonderful caregivers; Sandra Hebert, Gana Pizzolato, Destinee Quinn, Josie Banks, Amanda Rabalais with Pinnacle Hospice, and Dr. Timothy Durel of Ochsner's Medical Center. Her sassy, kind soul will forever be missed by all. Family was most important to her and she always put them first. From those that loved her the most, "talk to you later, see you, be careful, love you!"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019