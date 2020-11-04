Mamie Lee Robinson entered into eternal rest on November 2, 2020. Survived by her daughters, Dolores (Joseph) Blakes, Linda Robinson, Betty (Donald) Pollard, Vita Jones and Jennifer Hawkins; sister, Terri Thomas; brother, Vincent Thomas; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Preceded in death by her father, mother, two sons, one grandson, nephew. Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.