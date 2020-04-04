Mrs. Mamie S. Harris completed her earthly journey on April 1, 2020. She is survived by one son, Earnest Harris, Jr. (Gloriadean) and two daughters, Linda Harris and Cynthia Delmore (Lester). The private service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Due to the current restrictions, no more than 10 people will be allowed to attend the service. The public viewing and signing of the guestbook can be done on April 7, 2020 at www.halldavisandson.com. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020