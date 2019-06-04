A resident of Baton Rouge, she died on Wednesday, May 29th at age 76. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th, from 9am until service begins at 11am at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 North 38th, conducted by Rev. Dr. Errol Domingue. Interment will be in Port Hudson National Cemetery. Tiny leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Jabare Thomas and Freddrick Thomas (Sharon); sister, Leaster Brown; brother, Earl Thomas; five grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susie Thomas; father, Sid Thomas, Sr.; three sisters, Andrea Thomas, Diana Thomas and Emma Knighten; two brothers, Sid Thomas, Jr. and Roy Thomas.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019