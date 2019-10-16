Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manerva "Neva" Farrer. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Peoples Church 3800 Recker Hwy Winter Haven , FL View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Peoples Church 3800 Recker Hwy Winter Haven , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Neva passed peacefully on October 12, 2019 with family at her side at Highlands Lake Center in Lakeland, Florida. Neva was born December 13, 1934 in Cedar Springs, Georgia to C. T. and Alma Scott. She graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow in 1952 and then finished business college in Lakeland. She worked in the accounting field for many years before retiring from the Louisiana Department of Labor in 1996 and retiring to Florida with her husband David. She enjoyed a variety of activities including hunting, fishing and camping with David. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, shopping, canning and cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed Bingo and playing cards. She loved Tennessee and especially Cades Cove. But her favorite time was time spent with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bobby Boatwright, her granddaughter Courtney, and the love of her life her husband of 53 years David Farrer. She will be missed by her daughters Sharon (Mike) McLeod, Kathy (Jay) Badeaux, Becky (Jimmy) Highsmith and Debbie Parker and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild, her sister Mavis (Mac) Brown, her brothers Elton Scott, Oscar (Sandy) Scott and Charlie (Donna) Scott and a host of family and friends. We thank Cornerstone Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the love and wonderful care given to "Nene" by the staff at Highlands Lake Center. Service to celebrate her life will be held October 26th at Peoples Church 3800 Recker Hwy, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Family will receive family and friends at 10 o'clock with service to follow immediately at 11 o'clock. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26, 2019

