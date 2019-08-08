Manfield "Field" Hollin, age 77, retired lineman for Gulf States Utilities Co.(Entergy) a native of St. Gabriel, LA and long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church 2111 North St. Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Charles Allen, Sr. officiating. Interment New Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery - St. Gabriel, LA. He is survived by son Marvin Hollin and daughters Juanita H. Jackson, Leslie Hollin, Nina H. McCrary and Erica H. Jones, brother Levi Allen Holland, Sr, sisters Ida B. Farmer, Viola Marshall, Emma Ellis and Rose Swain, brother-in-law Murphy Lamotte, several grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. His warm smile, generosity, and caring nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Professional Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019