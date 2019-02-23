Mani Iyer, 77 years of age, passed away on February 22, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mani was born on November 24, 1941 in Mumbai, India where he lived till the age of 39. He graduated from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai in 1964 with a Masters in Textile Engineering. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1981 and has been a long-time resident of Baton Rouge. He served as the Director of the Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization at Louisiana State University for almost 20 years & was the President of Walk Hill Corporation. He retired in 2006 as Director Emeritus to enjoy time with his family and his favorite hobbies. A few of his many passions included growing flowers and vegetables in his garden, wood-working, and playing the harmonium instrument. He is preceded in death by his parents Parameshwara and Bhaghirathi Iyer, his sister Janaki R. Sharma and brother Rami Iyer. He is survived by his loving wife, Soni Iyer; his son, Rajesh Iyer; his daughter, Purnima Iyer Rao; his beloved grandchildren, Jay Mani Iyer, Anjali Lakshmi Rao, Dev Raj Iyer, Arjun Vinayak Rao; his daughter-in-law, Usha Gopalakrishnan Iyer; his son-in-law, Dileep Prasanna Rao; his brother, Sam P. Iyer; his sister-in-law, Nina Iyer as well as other dear family and friends. Services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70818. Visitation will begin at 9 am and funeral services at 10 am on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Mr. Mani will be lovingly remembered and missed by all of his family and friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary