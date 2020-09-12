1/1
Mansel Edward "Pete" Sebastian
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mansel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mansel "Pete" Sebastian will be held at 11am Tuesday at St Mark Catholic Church, a wake begins at 9:30am with Fr. Rubin Reynold officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Mr. Sebastian was born on December 16, 1930 and passed from this life on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital at the age of 89 years. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, a retired real estate manager, and a veteran of the U S Army Infantry having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School, an avid woodworker, clockmaker, baker, and DJ. He is preceded in death by parents Edward and Eulabelle Sebastian, siblings Susan Carpenter and Helen Spurlock, first wife Betty Sebastian, and second wife Barbara Krava Sebastian.Survivors include his children Lisa Sebastian Cheng (Philip), Terry Sebastian, Ronald Krava (Carol), Susan Jernigan (John), Theresa Miller (Steve), and Lawrence Krava, brother Donald Sebastian, grandchildren Samantha Cheng, Connor Cheng, Erin Dale, Laura Riggs George Riggs, Barbara Omerbegovic and Michelle Smith also survived by 4 great grandchildren.Honored to serve as pallbearers are George Riggs, Hunter Dale, Igor Omerbegovic, Larry Krava and Connor Cheng. Services provided by Church Funeral Services and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Wake
09:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved