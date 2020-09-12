A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mansel "Pete" Sebastian will be held at 11am Tuesday at St Mark Catholic Church, a wake begins at 9:30am with Fr. Rubin Reynold officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Mr. Sebastian was born on December 16, 1930 and passed from this life on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital at the age of 89 years. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, a retired real estate manager, and a veteran of the U S Army Infantry having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School, an avid woodworker, clockmaker, baker, and DJ. He is preceded in death by parents Edward and Eulabelle Sebastian, siblings Susan Carpenter and Helen Spurlock, first wife Betty Sebastian, and second wife Barbara Krava Sebastian.Survivors include his children Lisa Sebastian Cheng (Philip), Terry Sebastian, Ronald Krava (Carol), Susan Jernigan (John), Theresa Miller (Steve), and Lawrence Krava, brother Donald Sebastian, grandchildren Samantha Cheng, Connor Cheng, Erin Dale, Laura Riggs George Riggs, Barbara Omerbegovic and Michelle Smith also survived by 4 great grandchildren.Honored to serve as pallbearers are George Riggs, Hunter Dale, Igor Omerbegovic, Larry Krava and Connor Cheng. Services provided by Church Funeral Services and Crematory.

