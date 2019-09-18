Mansfield Lewis Jr.

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
16444 Highland Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Wake
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
16444 Highland Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
16444 Highland Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
16444 Highland Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Mansfield Lewis Jr., age 75, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his home. Visitation at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 16444 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge from 5 pm Friday, September 20th. until wake service at 6 pm. Conducted by Rev. Warren Carter. Visitation will resume at the church from 10 am Saturday until religious service at 11 am. Conducted by Bishop Earnest Mills. Interment in Richardson Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
