Manuel James Decoteau, 75, a lifelong resident of Gonzales, LA, passed away at Baton Rouge General Hospital at 12:17am on Friday August 9, 2019. He was approaching retirement with the State of LA Gillis W. Long Center in St. Gabriel. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Madeline Bourgeois Decoteau; sons, Chad Decoteau (Tammy Crotwell), Scott Decoteau (Valerie Bromwell), Rhett Decoteau (Aileen Bercegeay), and Jason Decoteau (Rebecca Little); siblings Jeanette Guedry and Byron Decoteau; 14 grandchildren, Colby, Aubree, Delaney, Jordan, Alaina, Braeden, Simone, Jacob, Lexi, Ryley, Daniel, Luke, Molly, Matthew, great-grandchild Bennett and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Edna Villar Decoteau; siblings Diana Dubois, Raynold Decoteau and Myrna Rouiller. Manuel was known as Mannie by friends, family and his grandchildren. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, working outside, and watching the ID channel. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will be at St. Theresa Mausoleum, Gonzales. Church Funeral Services and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019