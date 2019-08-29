Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel "Manny" Mukes, IV. View Sign Service Information Viewing 9:00 AM St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church 1738 L. B. Landry Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church 1738 L. B. Landry Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel "Manny" Mukes, IV passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Riverside CA at the age of 23. A graduate of Northwestern State University, a Graduate Student of Prairie View A&M University and an employee of Fedex, Houston, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother, Sahran Wilson-Robinson; Father, Pastor Manuel Mukes, III (First Lady Tanika); Step-Father, Barry Robinson; Grandmothers, Patricia Barrow and Ida Peterson; Grandfather, Gregory Wilson, Sr. (Wanda); Siblings, Christopher Mukes, Bari Alexis Robinson, Tymaine, Manunika, Manuion and Manunija Mukes; Nephews, Tokyo Mukes and David Lynch; Aunts, Taheera Wilson Forbes (Jamal), Sirena Wilson, Diedra Simpson (Kassler), Cynthia Tyler (Wayne), Lisa St. Cyre (Juan), Valera Steptore (Anthony), Renai Francois (Juan) and Manzella Veal (Terrence); Uncles, Gregory Wilson, Jr. and Michael Peterson and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Manuel Mukes, Jr.; Great-Grandparents, Frank, Sr. and Earline Wilson; Patrick and Alberta Barrow; and Uncle, Clarence Peterson. Members of Bound for Glory Ministry, family, friends and co-workers are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. and Service at 11 am, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Avenue, New Orleans 70114. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Avenue, Gretna. Arrangements entrusted to Respect of Life Funeral Home. Manuel "Manny" Mukes, IV passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Riverside CA at the age of 23. A graduate of Northwestern State University, a Graduate Student of Prairie View A&M University and an employee of Fedex, Houston, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memory his Mother, Sahran Wilson-Robinson; Father, Pastor Manuel Mukes, III (First Lady Tanika); Step-Father, Barry Robinson; Grandmothers, Patricia Barrow and Ida Peterson; Grandfather, Gregory Wilson, Sr. (Wanda); Siblings, Christopher Mukes, Bari Alexis Robinson, Tymaine, Manunika, Manuion and Manunija Mukes; Nephews, Tokyo Mukes and David Lynch; Aunts, Taheera Wilson Forbes (Jamal), Sirena Wilson, Diedra Simpson (Kassler), Cynthia Tyler (Wayne), Lisa St. Cyre (Juan), Valera Steptore (Anthony), Renai Francois (Juan) and Manzella Veal (Terrence); Uncles, Gregory Wilson, Jr. and Michael Peterson and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Manuel Mukes, Jr.; Great-Grandparents, Frank, Sr. and Earline Wilson; Patrick and Alberta Barrow; and Uncle, Clarence Peterson. Members of Bound for Glory Ministry, family, friends and co-workers are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. and Service at 11 am, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Avenue, New Orleans 70114. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Avenue, Gretna. Arrangements entrusted to Respect of Life Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close