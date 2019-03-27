Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mara Ann "Frida" Petit-Bourgeois, a native and resident of Gonzales, after a remarkable 20 year battle with terminal lung disease, finally succumbed to metastatic liver and bone cancer on March 25, 2019 at the age of 61. Mara was very devout in her faith, praying the Rosary daily with a special love for the Joyful Mysteries. She worked as a Draftsman and Instrument Tech for many years, but also worked with Hazmat and Fire-Rescue teams, and was an EMT. She enjoyed movie slumber parties, vacationing at the beach, and NASCAR. Mara is survived by her daughter, Maranda Bourgeois; granddaughter, Lexie Bourgeois; parents, JC and Billie Petit; sisters, Marilynn Welch (Milton), Madeline Landry (Mike), Marlene Bruce (Larry), Marsha Schexnayder (Pat); godchildren, Matthew Schexnayder and Sarah Scavona-Tutt; special loved ones, Cathy and Kris Perer and children, Chandler , Kaleb, Avery; cousins, Angee Scavona, Dale Petite, Lisa Petite; special friends, Mona Martin, Debby Gautreau, Donna Brown, Julie Signorino, the Beach Girls, the Back Corner Rockford Crew and her beloved dog, Coco Chanel. Mara is preceded in death by her cousin, Tammy Scavona; nephew, Jeremy Welch and her beloved dog, Molly. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville from 9am until a Memorial Mass at 11am. Entombment of the urn will follow at Hope Haven Cemetery of Gonzales. The family would like to thank Dr. Nowakowski, Dr. Graham, Fr. Denis, Fr. Josh, Chaplains Bill and Mike, as well as the doctors and staff of OLOL of Ascension and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

