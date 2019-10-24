Marble "Dot" Anderson, 79 of Hardwood, La departed this life on October 17, 2019 at 12:15 a.m. Lane Memorial Hospital in Zachary, La. She was born in Baton Rouge on July 18, 1940 and was reared in Weyanoke, La. Married to Willie "Nep" Anderson, Sr. in 1958, she moved to St. Francisville, La. August of 1977, and later they moved to Hardwood, La. She worked faithfully until her health began to fail and she retired after 22 years of service with Purple Shield & Security Industrial Insurance Company, 13 years with Villa Geriatric Medical Complex, and 13 years with Princeville Caning Company. Marble leaves to cherish her beautiful memories three loving children, Willie Anderson Jr. of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Idia and Barbara Anderson of West Feliciana; one brother, Michael F. Washington (Shirley) of Gary, Indiana; three Godchildren, Cheryl Whitfield, Henry "Al" Straughter and Tasha Fontenot; a sister-in- law, Joyce Cavalier of Saint Francisville, La., 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great–great-grandchild and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie "Nep" Anderson, Sr.; her mother and father, Maude Washington and Oliver E. Johnson; stepfather, Joseph Washington and, one granddaughter, Deandria S. Anderson. Visitation on Saturday October 26, 2019, at The St Peter Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville, La. 70775 with viewing from 9:00 a.m. until service start at 11:00 a.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019