Marc Anthony 'Tony' Perkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Anthony 'Tony' Perkins.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marc Anthony "Tony" Perkins entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Private religious services were held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Survivors include his daughter, Jada Turner, Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Gracie Perkins; siblings, LaTanya Perkins Thomas(Orlando), Killeen, Texas and Grover "Pierre" Perkins, Jr.(Katherine); fiance', Debra Bell; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his father, Grover Perkins, Sr. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.