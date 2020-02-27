Marc Anthony "Tony" Perkins entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Private religious services were held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Survivors include his daughter, Jada Turner, Atlanta, Georgia; mother, Gracie Perkins; siblings, LaTanya Perkins Thomas(Orlando), Killeen, Texas and Grover "Pierre" Perkins, Jr.(Katherine); fiance', Debra Bell; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his father, Grover Perkins, Sr. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Feb. 27, 2020