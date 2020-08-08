Marc John Bitner, 52, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence in New Orleans, LA. Marc was born in Michigan and moved to Baton Rouge at an early age. He began his college career at age fifteen, graduating at age 20 with a Bachelor degree in Broadcast Journalism from LSU. Marc then became a news producer at WAFB Channel 9. He once again continued his education at LSU, earning his Juris Doctorate from Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Marc's law career included positions with law firms, Deutsch, Kerrigan and Stiles, and Forman, Perry, Watkins, Kratz and Tardy. Marc also previously served as Assistant District Attorney for Orleans Parish. He was also a former proprietor of the Rendon Inn. Marc is survived by his life partner, Heather Mahew, son Kelley Bitner of Houston, TX, sisters Regina Poole of Zachary, Roxanne Crum (Dan) from Denham Springs, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Marc was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Bitner, and brother, Budd Kelley. Marc was an avid LSU Fighting Tigers, and New Orleans Saints, fan. He was a true cosmopolitan, a self-appointed ambassador to his beloved NOLA. He was a devoted, caring and supportive friend to all he met, being well respected in his community for his kindness and compassion towards those less fortunate. Everyone who had the honor of connecting with Marc truly knew life's version of a unicorn. He was a fantastic father, who loved and adored his son, Kelley. Together, they enjoyed playing video games, putting together puzzles, watching favorite movies, and cheering for LSU, and Saints, football. Marc believed in keeping in touch with his family and friends, near or far, often randomly reaching out with a facetime, text, or call. When greeting Marc in person, you could always count on a most sincere bear hug. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for late 2020. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.