Dr. Marc Riedel, 80, a resident of Walker, Louisiana, passed away on December 11, 2019. Marc was an active researcher and teacher in the field of criminology who mentored numerous students. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of Pennsylvania in 1972, under the tutelage of Dr. Marvin Wolfgang, a pioneering researcher of homicide studies. Upon completing his degree, Marc taught at Southern Illinois University, earning the title of Full Professor, and Southeastern Louisiana University, before retiring from the latter in 2015 as Professor Emeritus. Marc wrote extensively on violence, homicide and the death penalty. His research on racial discrimination and the death penalty was cited in the U.S. Supreme Court case Gregg v. Georgia (1976), which set various guidelines in imposing capital punishment. His most recent textbook, Criminal Violence: Patterns, Explanations and Interventions, is in its fourth edition. In 1985, Marc was awarded the Herbert A. Bloch award for outstanding service to the society and the profession by the American Society of Criminology. In 2013, his research was recognized by Southeastern Louisiana University for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Award for Excellence in Research. Marc was born July 25, 1939 in Tipton, Kansas. Marc is survived by wife Patricia Vickers Moore Riedel, mother of his children Sharon Lawrenz Riedel, son Brian Riedel (Lynne), son Eric Riedel, brother Michael Jr. Riedel (Jennette), and grandchildren Evan Riedel, Julius Riedel, Erika Riedel, Felix Riedel, and Claire Riedel. He is preceded in death by sisters Alice Havel (nee Riedel) and Laurine Kreipe (nee Riedel) and parents Michael and Anna Riedel. Visitation and burial services will take place Monday, December 16th, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home at 11817 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge. Visiting hours will be from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial with follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Flowers are welcome. Donations may also be made in Marc's name to the Ruth D. Peterson Fellowship (www.asc41.com/awards/RuthPetersonFellowship.html) at the American Society for Criminology. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019