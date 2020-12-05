Marcel L. Savoie, Jr. was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2020. He was born October 26, 1948. He was a long-time resident of Hammond, La. Marcel graduated from Holy Cross High School and served in the United States Army. He is survived by his spouse Andrea Turnage Savoie; daughters, Meredith Godoi and her husband Rodrigo, Monica Grimes and her husband Hunter, and Melanie Chinchilla; grandchildren, Brennan, Olivia, Kelci, Mckenzi, Sarah, Maddix, and Macie; and his sister, Jeanne Colon Marinello. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcel L. Savoie and Cecile Richard Savoie. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until services at noon on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Calvary Christian Center, 118 North Richardson St., Hammond, La. Following services, his final resting place will be at Lake Lawn Park, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana. The family would like to thank The Heart of Hospice and the Richard Murphy Hospice House for all of their kindness during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Richard Murphy Hospice House at www.richardmurphyhospice.com
and click on donate in memory of Marcel L. Savoie, Jr.