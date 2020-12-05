1/1
Marcel L. Savoie Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcel L. Savoie, Jr. was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2020. He was born October 26, 1948. He was a long-time resident of Hammond, La. Marcel graduated from Holy Cross High School and served in the United States Army. He is survived by his spouse Andrea Turnage Savoie; daughters, Meredith Godoi and her husband Rodrigo, Monica Grimes and her husband Hunter, and Melanie Chinchilla; grandchildren, Brennan, Olivia, Kelci, Mckenzi, Sarah, Maddix, and Macie; and his sister, Jeanne Colon Marinello. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcel L. Savoie and Cecile Richard Savoie. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until services at noon on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Calvary Christian Center, 118 North Richardson St., Hammond, La. Following services, his final resting place will be at Lake Lawn Park, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana. The family would like to thank The Heart of Hospice and the Richard Murphy Hospice House for all of their kindness during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Richard Murphy Hospice House at www.richardmurphyhospice.com and click on donate in memory of Marcel L. Savoie, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved