1/1
Marcella Dale Mangiaracina
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Dale Mangiaracina passed away peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born in Colfax, LA, on February 10, 1922, and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. She is survived by her brother, Robert Dale; sister, Dorothy Harwell; step-sister, Olivia Brohammer (Karl); and numerous nieces and nephews. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mangiaracina; and parents, John U. and Laura Howard Dale. Visitation will be held in Greenoaks Memorial Park at the Liberty Gazebo, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved