Marcella Dale Mangiaracina passed away peacefully, at her home, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born in Colfax, LA, on February 10, 1922, and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. She is survived by her brother, Robert Dale; sister, Dorothy Harwell; step-sister, Olivia Brohammer (Karl); and numerous nieces and nephews. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mangiaracina; and parents, John U. and Laura Howard Dale. Visitation will be held in Greenoaks Memorial Park at the Liberty Gazebo, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.