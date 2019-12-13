Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelle Bowers Allen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Aldrich Chapel at First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28. Marcelle Bowers Allen died peacefully at home on December 10, 2019, at age 93. She was a native of Casablanca, Morocco, came to the U.S. as a war bride in 1945, and was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge. Until age 91 when her home flooded, she was a strong, lively, independent woman who enjoyed her friends, being a business owner, and being active in bridge clubs, Trianon, Lagniappe, and Lake Sherwood Garden Club. She lived a full life and leaves a big hole in the hearts of those who loved her. She is survived by her 3 daughters- Barbara Bowers, Patricia Calonne, and Lynda Johnson; son-in-law Norwyn Johnson; stepsons Butch (and Maria) Allen, and Joe Allen; 8 grandchildren-Tyler Calonne, Ryan (and Dolkar) Purcell, Laurel (and Tony) Bennett, Tricia Thibaut, Betsy (and Charles) Stephenson, Perry and Maisie Allen, and Taylor Allen; and 7 great grandchildren- Anna and Eli Bennett, Hunter and Addison Purcell, and Charles Jr., Abigail and Grace Stephenson. She is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Roy Bowers and Henry Allen. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks for the love, care and devotion shown by her caregivers, Ashley Smith, Melissa Smith, Dedric Oliver, and Dorothy Armwood; to Tiffany Loper and everyone at Hospice of Baton Rouge; and to all the folks at Southside Gardens. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 20, in the Aldrich Chapel at First United Methodist Church (entrance on East Blvd). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marcelle's name to The Hospice of Baton Rouge.

