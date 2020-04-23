"And Jabez called on the God of Israel saying, 'Oh that You would bless me indeed, and enlarge my territory, that Your hand would be with me, and that You would keep me from evil, that I may not cause pain! So, God granted him what he requested." 1 Chronicles 4:10. Marcia Bentley Taylor, age 68, met her Lord, Jesus Christ, face-to-face on April 21, 2020, surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Marcia was born in Clinton, Louisiana, on October 24, 1951, to Emily and George Bentley. Marcia graduated from Clinton High School and attended the University of Southwestern LA in Lafayette, Louisiana (now ULL). She was employed by the State of Louisiana, East Feliciana Clerk of Court, and retired from Feliciana Farm Bureau after 28 years of service. She met the love of her life, Raymond E. Taylor, in September of 1976. They were married at Second Baptist Church in Jackson, Louisiana on February 25, 1977. They made their home in Clinton, Louisiana. They were active in the church youth and music ministry for their entire married life. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Emily and George Bentley; brother Bill Bentley and his wife Vickie; her in-laws, Rev. J.W. and Mrs. Joyce Taylor, and sister-in-law, Lori Taylor. Marcia is survived by a son, B. Jason Taylor (Leigh) of Liberty, Mississippi; a daughter, Jessi Rebekah Hill (Paul) of Clinton, Louisiana; and another son, Justen Taylor (Tiffany) of Clinton, Louisiana. Marcia is also survived by a sister, Linda B. Dodd (Bruce) of Ethel, Louisiana. She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Morgan Taylor and Justin Caltagirone, Easton Taylor, Reed Taylor, Ivey Kirkland, Addi Grace Taylor, Jay Kirkland, Baleigh Bellue, Brooks Taylor, and Cooper Taylor. Also, one great-grandson, Beckett Caltagirone. Marcia is also survived by sister-in-law Arwena Harper (Buck), brother-in-law Rev. Paul Taylor (JerriLynn), several nieces and nephews, and many dear cousins. Honorary Pallbearers will be her loved nephews: Bentley Hill, Ray Hill, William Bentley, Jeff Harper, Brandon Harper, and Taylor Harper – also Slaughter First Baptist Church Youth Group with Trae and Courtney Treloar. A private burial was held by her immediate family at the Masonic Cemetery in Clinton, Louisiana. Donations may be made to the Slaughter First Baptist Church Building Fund or to Allie Treloar's Medical Fund at PO Box 359, Slaughter, LA 70777. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.