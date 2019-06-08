Marcia Faye Brown, 65, "Nay Nay", a native of St. Francisville and a resident of Jackson, LA, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. There will be a visitation at Port Hudson Baptist Church on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1 pm until funeral services at 3 pm, conducted by Rev. Jim Gross. Burial will be at Feliciana Cemetery in St. Francisville. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Maurice Brown; one son, Michael Brown and wife Mindy of Haughton, LA; two grandchildren: John-Hudson Brown and Alison Reese Brown. She was preceded in death by four sisters: Debbie Porche, Sandra Young, Diane Schilling, and Joyce Calmese; and her parents Ellie John Neal and Lillie Mae Neal. Faye lived her life to serve the Lord. She was generous with her time and energy. She shared her gifts in the church choir. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 9, 2019