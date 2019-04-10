Marcus Dwayne Little entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019 at the age of 49. Survived by Paula LaCour and Era Little; daughters, Robin Little, Day'isha Stafford and Aliyah Little; sons, Charles Celestine, Aaron Little and Marquis Thomas; sister, Myra Little Collins; brothers, Jeromy Little (Dawn) and Jason Little (Jesika); grandson, Day'lynn Stafford. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 9:30 am until mass at 10:30 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Louisiana Highway 416, Lakeland, LA. Father Todd Lloyd officiating. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019