Marcus Dwayne Little

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Dwayne Little.

Marcus Dwayne Little entered into eternal rest on April 3, 2019 at the age of 49. Survived by Paula LaCour and Era Little; daughters, Robin Little, Day'isha Stafford and Aliyah Little; sons, Charles Celestine, Aaron Little and Marquis Thomas; sister, Myra Little Collins; brothers, Jeromy Little (Dawn) and Jason Little (Jesika); grandson, Day'lynn Stafford. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 9:30 am until mass at 10:30 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 12369 Louisiana Highway 416, Lakeland, LA. Father Todd Lloyd officiating. Interment Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Funeral Home
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.