Marcus Gene Thornton, "Pops", 69, a native of Natchez, MS, and a resident of Slaughter, LA, died on Monday, June 22, 2020. He was retired, after working a long career that included BASF. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 5pm until 7pm and then on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Rev. Ronnie Smith. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Cemetery in Baton Rouge. He is survived by two daughters, Marsha Thornton; Kristen Naquin and husband Will Naquin; son Joey Thornton and wife Libby Thornton; three step-sons, Mike Riles, Keith Riles, Chad Riles and wife Brandi; mother, Claudell Coleman; step-father, Johnny Coleman; three sisters, Gail Lark and husband Steve Lark; Becky Dupree and husband Henry Dupree; Jennifer Coleman; two brothers: Danny Ray Coleman; Johnny Dale Coleman and wife Gigi; fifteen grandchildren: Mark, Cody, Bryce, and Kris Naquin; Addysen and Carter Thornton; CJ, Cameron, and Katelyn Riles; Jeffery and Brett Riles; Deven, Emily, Colby, and Kaitlyn Page; two great-grandchildren Bryson Riles and Kylie Guidry. He was preceded in death by his father, Winard Thornton, grandson Joseph Blaine Thornton, first wife Karen Lynne, second wife Susan Diane Thornton. Pallbearers will be Mark Naquin, Cody Naquin, Trevor Coleman, Kerry Springs, CJ Riles, Cameron Riles, and Trent Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Addysen Thornton, Carter Thornton, Bryce and Kris Naquin. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.