On March 10, 2020, Marcus James Williams, transitioned to his heavenly home.. Marcus was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his fiance' Sharonderlet London, three daughters, Ja'kyra Tate, Jamaya London and Marleigh-Rae Williams; two sons, Malachi and Mahki London, his mother Gretta Williams (Joseph O'Connor), his father James Moses (Estelle), one brother, Jonathan Williams, three sisters, Nikette' Williams, Silvette Ennis Holmes (Jason), and Jessica Elzy, five nieces, five nephews and one special cousin, Brian Robertson, four aunts and two uncles. Preceded in death by Paternal Grandparents, Marie and Joseph Moses, and Maternal Grandparents, Leona and Roy Williams one Aunt, one Uncle and one niece Nyla Alexander. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 3-6pm, resuming Saturday March 14, 2020, 8-10am with religious services immediately following at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. Entombment at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020