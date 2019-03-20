On March 8, at 21 yrs/o in Houston, Tx. Marcus surrounded by his family went to be with the Lord. He leaves to cherish his memory: Mason Terrance and his mom, his s/dad; mom Gerald & Kenya Blacher, siblings - Erica, Zadrian & Gerald II, maternal grandparents EB & Patricia Wms, aunts Retasha, Tamikka, Erica; Santrica and a host of cousins, God moms/siblings, and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 23 at Elm Grove BC, 1069 N. 38 St. 9:00-11:00am; funeral services 11:00am.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019