Service Information
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen , LA 70767
(225)-383-1850

Obituary

Marcus R. Smith 70 years old passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 after months of failing health. He was born and raised in Baton Rouge and a longtime resident of Grosse Tete, Louisiana. He is survived by his loving wife Katherine Lasserre Smith; beloved dogs Bella, Canton, Teddy and lifelong best friend Jody Theriot. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers; and first wife, Mardel Truluck Smith. Marcus was the former owner of Access Vans of Louisiana. He was a proud and strong supporter of NMEDA and in 2013 was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was a former board member of the Baton Rouge Wheel Chair and Tennis Association. Marcus was also a long - time member of the Grosse Tete/Rosedale Fire Department with 26 years of service, a Certified Emergency Medical Responder, lifetime member of Louisiana State Firemen's Association (LSFA), honorary member of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and member of the Grosse Tete Lions Club. Marcus loved sports, outdoors and most of all helping others. Special thanks to the Grosse Tete/Rosedale Fire Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies for all the love and support that you have shown. In light of the current Coronovirus concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Marcus, I will love and cherish you all of my days, rest softly in God's arms – Kat.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020

